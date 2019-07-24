Branson a step closer to space tourism

Branson a step closer to space tourismWednesday, July 24, 2019
|
“Fly me to the moonLet me play among the starsLet me see what spring is like On Jupiter and Mars,” sang Frank Sinatra
British billionaire Richard Branson wants to do just that: fly people to space with his Virgin Galactic company. And he’ll be a step closer to doing so when he lists his company on the stock exchange later this year.
Branson will join forces with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings (SCHH), which will take a 49 % share in his space company for US$800 million. Branson expects his space tourism company to launch into profitability in 2021.
Branson has already got 600 people to sign up for space flights, netting US$80 million in deposits.
Branson has already sunk close to US$1 billion of his own money into this project and is intent on being the first man to take tourists into space. But he may have stiff competition there. Fellow billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are also planning space missions for tourists. All three men have already completed test runs.
Buzz Lightyear for real!
Who do you think will be the first into space with commercial flights? Branson, Bezos or Musk?
Let us know at Buzz.
