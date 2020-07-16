Brazil averages a thousand COVID-19 deaths daily

Brazil averages a thousand COVID-19 deaths dailyThursday, July 16, 2020
|
Brazil
continues to see its numbers of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases grow, recording over
a thousand deaths daily for more than a month.
Cases continue to approach the two million mark as the virus outbreak continues in the South American country, claiming more 75,366 lives at the time of publishing, according to the John Hopkins University virus tracker.
While some major cities have made progress to curb the spread, more rural areas are experiencing spikes, pushing the numbers up.
Part of the problem is Brazilâ€™s late moves to address the pandemic, as its president Jair Bolsanaro, who recently contracted the virus himself, denied its deadly potential.
Despite the high number of cases, it is widely believed to be far off the mark of the actual figure as lack of testing affects official reporting.
One model by Brazilian professors estimates that there have been 10 million infections caused by COVID-19 considering the number of deaths attributed to the virus.
Brazil is second only to the United States in the number of cases and deaths, with its figures standing at 3.5 million and 137,897 respectively.
