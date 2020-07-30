Brazil’s first lady, 5th Cabinet minister get COVID

Brazil’s

first lady and a fifth member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s Cabinet have tested

positive for COVID-19.

Michelle Bolsonaro was confirmed to have the virus, which her husband only recovered from last week, by the president’s press office.

The 38-year-old is said to be in good health but will follow the country’s established coronavirus protocols, the office’s statement said.

Further, Science and Technology Minister, Marcos Pontes, today announced he had contracted the virus on his Twitter page. Pontes said he was experiencing flu-like symptoms and headache when test was done and returned positive.

President Bolsonaro informed the press that he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 7 after weeks of downplaying its impact and being seen in public without a mask and greeting people.

Pontes’ COVID-q9 confirmation follows that of Citizenship Minister Onyx Lorenzoni and Education Minister Milton Ribeiro last week. Two other Cabinet members had tested positive for the virus in March.