Brazil tops one million COVID-19 cases

Brazil tops one million COVID-19 casesSaturday, June 20, 2020
Brazil exceeded one million coronavirus infections, the second nation to reach the mark, as the disease shows no sign of slowing in Latin America’s largest nation months after the first cases were recorded.
The country registered a record 54,771 cases on Friday, June 19, bringing the total to 1,032,913. The data compiled by Brazilian states also showed 1,206 fatalities, raising the toll to 48,954. In both counts, Brazil trails only the US, which had 2,206,333 on Friday, according to John Hopkins University data.
The surge in daily cases — almost 20,000 more than the previous record — was caused in part by a technical issue in the reporting system of some states, the Health Ministry said late Friday.
Brazil’s response, plagued by political infighting and mismatched quarantine orders, has made it harder for experts to pinpoint when the disease will peak in the nation of 210 million.
