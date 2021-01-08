Brazilian footballer Alex Apolinario succumbs to brain death

Brazilian football player Alex Apolinario has died of brain death. He was 24-years-old. Brain death is when a person on an artificial life support machine no longer has any brain functions.

His club, FC Alverca confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday.

“It is with deep sadness that we report, in accordance with the information provided by the medical staff of the Vila Franca de Xira Hospital, the passing by brain death of our athlete Alex Sandro dos Santos Apolinário, this morning,” Alverca tweeted on Thursday.

“FC Alverca Futebol SAD will provide all the necessary support to his relatives. At this time of mourning all of FC Alverca activities are canceled.”

Alverca said Apolinario collapsed in the 27th minute of the club’s Portuguese third division match against UFC Almeirim on Sunday, after apparently suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest.

He came through the youth ranks of Brazilian club Cruzeiro, and had a promising career ahead of him. He scored for Alverca in a famous Portuguese Cup upset against first division side Sporting CP back in 2019.