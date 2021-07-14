Brazil’s president admitted to hospital for persistent hiccups

For the past five days, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hiccuping consistently. It’s so bad, that the president had to be admitted to hospital.

A statement from the President’s office said Bolsonara was at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasília and was “feeling well”. He was to be under observation for 24 to 48 hours, either at the hospital or at home.

In recent weeks, Bolsonaro’s persistent hiccups appeared to have gotten the better of him at various speaking events.

“I apologize to everyone who is listening to me, because I’ve been hiccuping for five days now,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Radio Guaiba on July 7. He suggested that some medications prescribed after dental surgery might be the cause. “I have the hiccups 24 hours a day.”

The following day, during his weekly Facebook Live session, Bolsonaro apologized again for not being able to express himself well due to week-long hiccups.

The president was seriously injured on the campaign train in 2018, when he was stabbed in the abdomen, suffering intestinal damage and serious internal bleeding. He has has gone through several surgeries since, some unrelated to the attack.