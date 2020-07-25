Brazil’s President Bolsonaro recovers from COVID-19

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro recovers from COVID-19Saturday, July 25, 2020
|
Brazil’s
President Jair Bolsonaro says he has now tested negative for the coronavirus
(COVID-19).
Bolsonaro shared the results today (July 25), which came from the fourth test he took since sharing he had the virus on July 7.
The president shared the news on his Facebook page, just days after revealing that he still tested positive for the virus for a third time Wednesday.
He shared a picture of himself with a box of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which has not been shown to be effective against the virus.
Brazil’s virus outbreak continues to be among the worst in the world with more than 2.3 million people testing positive, second only to the United States. The country has also seen more than 85,000 deaths related to the virus, however the actual figures for infections and deaths are thought to be higher.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy