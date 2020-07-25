Brazil’s President Bolsonaro recovers from COVID-19

Brazil’s

President Jair Bolsonaro says he has now tested negative for the coronavirus

(COVID-19).

Bolsonaro shared the results today (July 25), which came from the fourth test he took since sharing he had the virus on July 7.

The president shared the news on his Facebook page, just days after revealing that he still tested positive for the virus for a third time Wednesday.

He shared a picture of himself with a box of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which has not been shown to be effective against the virus.

Brazil’s virus outbreak continues to be among the worst in the world with more than 2.3 million people testing positive, second only to the United States. The country has also seen more than 85,000 deaths related to the virus, however the actual figures for infections and deaths are thought to be higher.