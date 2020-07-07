Brazil’s president tests positive for coronavirus

Brazil’s president tests positive for coronavirusTuesday, July 07, 2020
|
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus.
Bolsonaro took the test on Monday after developing symptoms, including a high temperature.
Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the risks posed by the virus, calling it “a little flu” and saying that he would not be seriously affected by it.
Back in April, he said that even if he were to be infected with the virus, he would “not have to worry as I wouldn’t feel anything, at most it would be like a little flu or a little cold”
He has also urged regional governors to ease lockdowns, which he says hurt the economy, and even watered-down regulations on wearing face masks.
Bolsonaro made the announcement in a TV interview on Tuesday. He said the fever he had been experiencing had gone down and that he felt “very well”.
He said that he had started experiencing symptoms on Sunday which included a high temperature, a cough.
He added that on Monday he had felt worse which prompted him to take the coronavirus test. This was his fourth coronavirus test.
