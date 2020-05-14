BREAKING: Bahamas, Cuba & Florida in pathway of pre-hurricane season system

The Bahamas, Cuba and Florida could be in the crosshairs of a system meteorologists are watching closely for further development this weekend.

The low pressure trough, designated Invest90 by the National Hurricane Centre in Miami, continues to churn in the north Atlantic, encouraged by warm waters and could become a tropical or subtropical storm by late Friday or Saturday, the agency predicts.

“A trough of low pressure over the Straits of Florida is producing a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to become conducive for development, and this system is likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm by late Friday or Saturday when it is located near the northwestern Bahamas. The system is then forecast to move generally north-eastward over the western Atlantic early next week,” the NHC wrote in its latest weather bulletin.

The hurricane watchdog, based in Florida, further indicated that regardless of development, the trough has major potential to deliver heavy rainfall to sections of the southeast state and the Bahamas within the coming days.

NEW: The area of potential development in the Atlantic has been designated — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) #Invest90L. pic.twitter.com/ICiYLPwXd8May 14, 2020

“Hazardous marine conditions are also expected along the Florida east coast and in the Bahamas where Gale Warnings are in effect. See products from your local weather office and High Seas Forecasts for more details,” the National Hurricane Centre added.

A US Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system tomorrow, if necessary, as the NHC forecasts further development of the disturbance with high probability.

Here are the 2 PM Thursday Key Messages regarding the area of disturbed weather in the Straits of Florida. Latest information available at: — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/q6IdCZSxgQMay 14, 2020

“Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent,” the NHC said.

Stay tuned for more updates.