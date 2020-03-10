BREAKING: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Jamaica

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Jamaica.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton at a press conference on Tuesday.

The patient, a Jamaican female had returned to Jamaica from the UK, where there have been 373 confirmed cases and six deaths due to coronavirus.

She arrived on the island on March fourth, and after experiencing symptoms went to the hospital on March nine.

Based on her travel history and symptoms, doctors suspected the coronavirus-COVID-19.

A clinical test was collected and sent to the National Influenza Centre, the lab results confirmed the virus at 11 AM on Tuesday (March 10).

The Minister said steps are being taken to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“This includes the dispatch of a health team to the home of the patient for assessment and initiation of public health measures, the identification and tracing for all possible contact persons, meeting of ministry official with members of staff at the hospital, and the necessary interventions that are required to put in place,” he said.

Adding that the patient is from ‘the born and St Thomas and St Andrew and is “stable with mild symptoms”