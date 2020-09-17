BREAKING: Former government minister Dr DK Duncan has died

Former Jamaican government minister Dr D.K Duncan has died. Duncan passed away in hospital on September 17. He was 80 years old.

The veteran politician recently tested positive for COVID-19. He was diagnosed in August and admitted to hospital.

A statement from his family at the time said after experiencing some signs of sinusitis and tiredness, out of an abundance of caution Duncan did a COVID-19 test, and the results indicated that he was positive.

His family had asked for prayers. “Our family asks for your prayers and positive vibes as we keep faith that he shall recuperate quickly. We implore all Jamaicans to wear masks, practice social distancing and sanitise, especially as the country heads into a general election in the middle of a COVID-19 spike,” the statement said.