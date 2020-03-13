BREAKING: Jamaica confirms six new COVID-19 cases

BREAKING: Jamaica confirms six new COVID-19 casesFriday, March 13, 2020
|
The Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed that Jamaica recorded six new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The ministry, in a statement on Friday (March 13) at midnight, detailed the cases as follows:
1. Two males, ages 63 and 67, who came into the island on last Saturday, March 7. The men arrived in Jamaica from Trinidad, having travelled from Malaysia by way of connecting flights from Dubai and London. They presented to hospital on Tuesday, March 11.
2. One 36-year-old male, who travelled from Manchester, England. While it was not indicated when he arrived in Jamaica, the man was rushed from his hotel via ambulance on Tuesday, March 11. His condition is not known at this time.
3. A 31-year-old Jamaican overseas ship worker who came in from Spanish territory, the Canary Islands, through connecting flights from Portugal and Miami. The man arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday, February 25 and presented himself to hospital with symptoms on Monday, March 10.
4. Two close contacts of Jamaica’s patient zero have also been confirmed infected with COVID-19.
Indicating the start of community spread in Jamaica, the woman’s 58-year-old father and a 34-year-old ‘close associate’ are the victims so far.
Patient zero’s father was discovered ill at home on Tuesday, March 11. The other close female contact’s date of infection was not disclosed.
“The Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton will meet with the media on Friday afternoon to provide further details. He is currently examining the level of preparedness for COVID-19 in western Jamaica,” the statement noted.
Friday’s pre-dawn confirmations bring Jamaica’s tally to eight and the Caribbean to 27 cases of the novel coronavirus.
