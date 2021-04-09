BREAKING: La Soufriere Volcano has erupted

An explosive eruption began at the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines at approximately 8:41 this morning.

“This a culmination of the seismic activity that began on April 8. The eruption is ongoing and more information will be shared as things progress,” the Seismic Research Center of the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine campus said.

Its eruption comes after the alert level was changed to red on Thursday. And Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves issued a mandatory evacuation notice or premises in the Red Zones located in the northeast and northwest of mainland St. Vincent.

But according to One News St Vincent, although thousands of people are currently in shelters, many were left behind because of lack of transportation.