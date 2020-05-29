BREAKING: Police officer involved in George Floyd’s death arrested

BREAKING: Police officer involved in George Floyd’s death arrestedFriday, May 29, 2020
|
Derek Chauvin, one of the four police officers who were fired after George Floyd,
He is being charged with murder and man slaughter. However, investigation involving the other officers is ongoing.
A video which surfaced on social media, showing Floyd pinned to the ground with Chauvinâ€™s knee on his neck, unleashed days of protests in cities across the US, with people calling for the officers involved to be charged.
Protests continued in Minneapolis into Thursday night, a police station was set ablaze, and a number of buildings have also been burned, looted, and vandalized.
In other US cities such New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and Memphis, people have taken to the streets to protests against the killing of unarmed black men in America.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy