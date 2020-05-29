BREAKING: Police officer involved in George Floyd’s death arrested

Derek Chauvin, one of the four police officers who were fired after George Floyd,

He is being charged with murder and man slaughter. However, investigation involving the other officers is ongoing.

A video which surfaced on social media, showing Floyd pinned to the ground with Chauvinâ€™s knee on his neck, unleashed days of protests in cities across the US, with people calling for the officers involved to be charged.

Protests continued in Minneapolis into Thursday night, a police station was set ablaze, and a number of buildings have also been burned, looted, and vandalized.

In other US cities such New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and Memphis, people have taken to the streets to protests against the killing of unarmed black men in America.