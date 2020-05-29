BREAKING: Shahine Robinson dies at 66

BREAKING: Shahine Robinson dies at 66Friday, May 29, 2020
|
Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament for North East St Ann Shahine Robinson has sadly passed at her family home in St Ann on Friday, May 29. She was 66-years-old.
Robinson, who was Minister of Labour and Social Security, was reportedly sick for some time, having been in and out of hospital since January. It is understood Robinson was battling an undisclosed cancer.
News of the veteran politicianâ€™s death has sent shockwaves throughout the country as Jamaicans were hoping she would recover from her latest bout with illness.
Born and raised in Claremont, St Ann, Robinson attended the Immaculate Conception High School for Girls before matriculating to Miami Dade College.
Before entering politics, she worked in the banking and tourism sectors.
She was previously Minister of Transport and Mining during the Andrew Holness-led administration of 2011.
More details to come later.
