BREAKING: Tropical storm warnings triggered in several Caribbean states

BREAKING: Tropical storm warnings triggered in several Caribbean statesTuesday, July 28, 2020
Several Caribbean territories have
activated tropical storm warnings ahead of the anticipated fallout from a system
gathering steam in the central Atlantic on Tuesday (July 28).
The warnings have been declared for Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis; American territories Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands; UK dependencies Monserrat and British Virgin Islands; French territories Guadeloupe, Martinique, St Martin; as well as the Dutch departments of Sint Maarten, Saba and St Eustatius.
According to the latest from the Florida-based National Hurricane Center (NHC), potential tropical cyclone nine was located 940 kilometres east-southeast of the Leeward Islands at 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST).
The system has maximum sustained winds at 65 kilometres/hour and continues to strengthen, moving west at 37 kilometres/hour.
“On the forecast track, the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday,” the NHC advised.
Stay tuned for subsequent updates.
