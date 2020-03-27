BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirusFriday, March 27, 2020
|
UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a video posted to his Twitter account, Johnson said he developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, which included a temperature and a cough.
The 55-year-old prime minister said he’s self-isolating and working from home.
“But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.
“I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.”
Johnson will still be in charge of the government’s handling of the crisis.
Earlier this week, the prime minister’s spokesman said if Johnson was unwell and unable to work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, as the first secretary of state, was the selected minister to stand-in.
