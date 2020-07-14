WhatsApp goes down and the Internet freaks, naturally

WhatsApp goes down and the Internet freaks, naturallyTuesday, July 14, 2020
If you havenâ€™t been able to send or receive messages on WhatsApp, thatâ€™s because the platform is down. Thousands ofÂ WhatsAppÂ users across the globe are reporting that the messaging platform has stopped working.
From Europe to North America, users worldwide reported a problem with the social media service to the DownDetector website at around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
The vast majority said they were having trouble connecting to the app, with less than one in 10 reporting issues with receiving messages, and two per cent struggling to log in.
Users of the platform reacted with the kind of panic one would expect of people used to constant connectivity and instant gratification.
Below are some of our favourite reactions:
