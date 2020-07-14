WhatsApp goes down and the Internet freaks, naturally

If you havenâ€™t been able to send or receive messages on WhatsApp, thatâ€™s because the platform is down. Thousands ofÂ WhatsAppÂ users across the globe are reporting that the messaging platform has stopped working.

From Europe to North America, users worldwide reported a problem with the social media service to the DownDetector website at around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The vast majority said they were having trouble connecting to the app, with less than one in 10 reporting issues with receiving messages, and two per cent struggling to log in.

Users of the platform reacted with the kind of panic one would expect of people used to constant connectivity and instant gratification.

Below are some of our favourite reactions:

Everyone opening Twitter to check if WhatsApp is downŸ˜‚ â€” Muhammad Zeeshan Khan (@MZK_lawyer) #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/EFNENKSo2aJuly 14, 2020

Me after restarting my phone twice coz I couldnâ€™t send WhatsApp messages â€” Sanjana Sanghi (@SanjanaSanghire) #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/WSJplsHu82July 14, 2020

Raise your hand if you restarted your phone because of your WhatsApp not workingâ€¦.Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ â€” Chozen Irene Ÿ‘‘ (@IreneChozen) pic.twitter.com/2Buh7TAJ5oJuly 14, 2020

The way my WhatsApp so dry I didn't even notice its downâ€¦. Ÿ˜‘â€” sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/qt1sYuxicpJuly 14, 2020

When â€” Nikki (@SneakyShorts) #WhatsApp is down and you gotta send a regular text Ÿ˜­ pic.twitter.com/2GDbVTvJ3QJuly 14, 2020

That moment your crush replied your message and you want to reply.â€” Born of LagosŸ‡³Ÿ‡¬ (@Iam_AkogJnr) WhatsApp: sorry you can't reply this message.MeŸ˜£ pic.twitter.com/LCtHivdpPDJuly 14, 2020

Whatsapp aka wuzzup is down! African and Caribbean aunties and uncles everywhere are currently panicking cuz that prayer chain letter has nowhere to go. Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­â€” Luvvie is working on book 2 (@Luvvie) July 14, 2020

Whatsapp is down, stop restarting your phone! â€” A meer (@Ameer_toits) pic.twitter.com/a7KqJWJd5LJuly 14, 2020

After Realizing WhatsApp system is up and running againŸ˜Ÿ•ºâ€” Mahmood Ismail (@mahmoodjutt08) #whatsappdown#whatsapp pic.twitter.com/PjZRmD2WP9July 14, 2020

Me: Oh damn whatsapp is down again!!!â€” SherŸ¦ (@shareen_ans) Whatsapp: Who texts you anyway?Me: #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/AZmX7j36MjJuly 14, 2020

I was in the middle of an argument when WhatsApp stopped working. How do I explain to her that I didn't chicken out? Sheâ€™ll take it as a victory. Shit!â€” SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) July 14, 2020