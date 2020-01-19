Briana Williams goes pro after signing Nike deal

Briana Williams goes pro after signing Nike dealSunday, January 19, 2020
Rising Jamaican sprint star Briana Williams should be able to focus on training going forward after signing a multi-year deal with sportswear giant Nike.
She chose Nike after being courted by a number of major brands to include Puma following what can be considered an outstanding 2019 season where she ran unbeaten at the junior level.
The decision which has effectively made her a pro athlete, just under two months before her 18th birthday, will see the national junior record holder joining fellow athletes Christian Coleman and Dalilah Muhammad as Nike ambassadors.
This should also help her to move away from a recent situation where she returned an adverse finding in a drug test. However, while she was only reprimanded, her dreams to run for Jamaica at the senior level suffered a slight setback.
Nonetheless, with this support, Jamaica should expect that she will deliver the results that they are hoping for.
