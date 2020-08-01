Briana Williams is latest Digicel brand ambassador

Teen sprint sensation Briana Williams is now a Digicel brand Ambassador. The telecommunications giant made the announcement on Friday (July 31).

Williams is currently the World under-20 100m and 200m champion and is recognised as one of the fastest rising stars in track and field.

In her role as Digicel brand ambassador, Williams will get up close and personal with Digicel customers — digitally and otherwise — as she empowers them to live their best digital lives. The innovative partnership will see her engaging in online conversations with customers about the latest apps, products and services and empowering youth athletes via motivational and mentorship sessions.

Digicel will also support Williams in her passion for giving back by providing technology solutions for young people that will help them develop and grow.

Nasha-Monique Douglas, chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica, said Williams will inspire many. “She is truly an inspiration to many, and we are very optimistic about what this means for the future of our relationship with our customers, as she helps to accelerate us along this new path to becoming their digital lifestyle partner.”

For Williams, being a Digicel ambassador is a dream come true. “This is a dream come true for me and so I feel humbled and grateful to be representing such an iconic brand with such a rich history of supporting athletics in Jamaica. I look forward to representing Digicel the best way I can, alongside the other amazing ambassadors across sports and entertainment.”

Williams joins the growing galaxy of Digicel brand ambassadors, including living legend, the world’s fastest man, Digicel Chief Speed Officer Usain Bolt, world-leading sprinter, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Special Olympics champion, Alphanso Cunningham.