Briana Williams named in Jamaica’s World Champs team pending hearing

Jamaican sprint sensation Briana Williams has been included in the 55-athlete contingent that will be representing Jamaica in the Doha 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Qatar.

Briana is slated to run in the 100m and 4x100m relay events, subject to the results from her hearing with the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) from September 23 to 25.

Williams recently came under scrutiny after testing positive at the Supreme Ventures Limited/JAAA National Senior and Junior Championships in June for the banned diuretic Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ).

See the full team below:

Yohan Blake (100, 200, 4x100m relay)

Tyquendo Tracey (100m, 4x100m relay)

Rasheed Dwyer (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay)

Julian Forte (4x100m)

Oshane Bailey (4x100m relay)

Andre Ewers (100m reserve, 200, 4x100m relay)

Akeen Bloomfield (200m reserve, 400m, 4x400m relay)

Demish Gaye (400m, 4x400m relay)

Terry Thomas (4x400m relay)

Javon Francis (4x400m relay)

Rusheen McDonald (400m, 4x400m relay)

Devaughn Baker (4x400m relay)

Nathon Allen (400m reserve, 4x400m relay)

Demar Murray (4x400m relay)

Omar McLeod (110m hurdles)

Ronald Levy (110m hurdles)

Orlando Bennett (110m hurdles)

Andrew Riley (110m hurdles)

Kemar Mowatt (400m hurdles)

Tajay Gayle (long jump)

Jordon Scott (triple jump)

Fedrick Dacres (discus)

Traves Smikle (discus)

Chad Wright (discus)

O’Dayne Richards (shot put)