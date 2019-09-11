Briana Williams named in Jamaica’s World Champs team pending hearing

Briana Williams named in Jamaica’s World Champs team pending hearingWednesday, September 11, 2019
Jamaican sprint sensation Briana Williams has been included in the 55-athlete contingent that will be representing Jamaica in the Doha 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Qatar.
Briana is slated to run in the 100m and 4x100m relay events, subject to the results from her hearing with the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) from September 23 to 25.
Williams recently came under scrutiny after testing positive at the Supreme Ventures Limited/JAAA National Senior and Junior Championships in June for the banned diuretic Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ).
See the full team below:
- Yohan Blake (100, 200, 4x100m relay)
- Tyquendo Tracey (100m, 4x100m relay)
- Rasheed Dwyer (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay)
- Julian Forte (4x100m)
- Oshane Bailey (4x100m relay)
- Andre Ewers (100m reserve, 200, 4x100m relay)
- Akeen Bloomfield (200m reserve, 400m, 4x400m relay)
- Demish Gaye (400m, 4x400m relay)
- Terry Thomas (4x400m relay)
- Javon Francis (4x400m relay)
- Rusheen McDonald (400m, 4x400m relay)
- Devaughn Baker (4x400m relay)
- Nathon Allen (400m reserve, 4x400m relay)
- Demar Murray (4x400m relay)
- Omar McLeod (110m hurdles)
- Ronald Levy (110m hurdles)
- Orlando Bennett (110m hurdles)
- Andrew Riley (110m hurdles)
- Kemar Mowatt (400m hurdles)
- Tajay Gayle (long jump)
- Jordon Scott (triple jump)
- Fedrick Dacres (discus)
- Traves Smikle (discus)
- Chad Wright (discus)
- O’Dayne Richards (shot put)
- Elaine Thompson (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay)
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay)
- Briana Williams (100m, 4x100m relay)
- Jonielle Smith (100m reserve, 4x100m relay)
- Natalliah Whyte (4x100m relay)
- Natasha Morrison (4x100m relay)
- Schillonie Calvert-Powell (200m, 4x100m relay)
- Shashalee Forbes (4x100m relay, 200m reserve)
- Shericka Jackson (400m, 4x400m relay)
- Anastasia Le-Roy (400m, 4x400m relay)
- Stephanie-Ann McPherson (400m, 4x400m relay)
- Roneisha McGregor (400m reserve, 4400m relay)
- Tiffany James (4x400m relay)
- Shiann Salmon (4400m relay, 400m hurdles reserve)
- Janieve Russell (400m hurdles, 4x400m relay)
- Natoya Goule (800m, 4x400m relay)
- Ashia Praught-Leer (1500m)
- Danielle Williams (100m hurdles)
- Janeek Brown (100m hurdles)
- Megan Tapper (100m hurdles)
- Yanique Thompson (100m hurdles)
- Rushell Clayton (400m hurdles)
- Rhonda Whute (400m hurdles)
- Tisanna Hickling (long jump)
- Chanice Porter (long jump)
- Shanieka Ricketts (triple jump)
- Kimberly Williams (triple jump)
- Shadae Lawrence (discus)
- Shanice Love (discus)
- Danniel Thomas-Dodd (shot put)
