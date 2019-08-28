Briana Williams sheds more light on adverse finding

Representatives of Jamaica’s teenage track star Briana Williams have reiterated their call for an expedited hearing with respect to her

In an official statement released by Williams’ representatives on Wednesday, it was revealed that the athlete’s ‘A’ sample taken on Friday, June 21 after she competed in the 100m final at Jamaica’s National Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston.

According to the statement released by Dr Emir Crowne, who is representing the Pan Am U20 champion, Williams was notified on July 25 of the presence of the banned diuretic in her ‘A’ sample. She then requested that they test her ‘B’ sample.

On August 27, the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) notified Williams that her B Sample also returned an adverse analytical finding for the banned diuretic.

On June 21, the start of the national championships, Williams awoke with flu-like symptoms and her mother offered her an over-the-counter cold medication – “Pharma Cold and Flu” – which she had previously purchased at a local pharmacy in Kingston, Jamaica. Later that day, Williams declared her use of the cold medication on her doping control form.

Meanwhile, in the intervening period between receiving the ‘A’ sample results and ‘B’ sample results, Williams’ coach, Ato Boldon, had the cold medication independently tested by NSF International Labs in Michigan.

Those independent tests demonstrated that the tablets contained hydrochlorothiazide, the banned diuretic. Hydrochlorothiazide was not listed as an ingredient on the cold medication in question, nor would one expect it to be, Williams’ lawyer said.

“In light of the pending selections for the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Williams now seeks an urgent hearing before the Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel to resolve this matter fairly and conclusively.”