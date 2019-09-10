Briana Williams’ World Championships fate in the balance

The anti-doping hearing for promising Jamaican sprinter Briana Williams will be held between September 23 and 25 at a venue to be decided in Jamaica.

According to the Kent Gammon, chairman of the Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel, Williams and her legal team will make their case about the adverse finding of the banned diuretic Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) in her sample given at the National Championships in June.

In the in-camera preliminary airing that took place at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel Tuesday morning (Sept 10), Williams opted to have the hearing instead of waving her right. Williams will be going up against the Jamaica Anti-Doping Agency (JADCO) during the hearing. JADCO is the agency responsible for taking and testing of samples from local athletes.

She is based in the United States of America and is the national junior record holder in the 100 metres as well as the World Under-20 double gold medallist. She is coached by former Trinidadian sprinter Ato Bolden.

Williams was expected to be a part of Jamaica’s World Championships team that will participate in Doha, Qatar, which starts on September 27 and runs until October 6. The island’s track and field governing body, the Jamaica Administrative Athletics Association (JAAA) will now have to decide her fate on that team.