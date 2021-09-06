Bring the vaccine to us, elderly St Catherine man pleads

LINSTEAD, St Catherine — It has been months since 70-year-old mechanic Egbert Wright, from Darling Spring in St Catherine, vowed to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

But Wright, who lives alone, believes he is only one of many older Jamaicans who would benefit from the vaccine coming to them. The Ministry of Health and Wellness has rolled out mobile vaccination sites in Linstead and adjoining communities over the past few weeks but Wright is convinced that access remains a major issue for older Jamaicans with physical challenges. He is hoping the Government will roll out a mobile vaccine clinic specifically for this group and provide jabs to them at home.

“I know many persons might say that there is vaccination taking place in town and other areas. But the truth is, it difficult for people like me to travel to those sites. So they should use a bus to travel to these country areas,” Wright told the Jamaica Observer.

Much of the hesitancy towards vaccination across the island — and globally — has been attributed to misinformation and lack of trust, but Wright believes he is part of a large high-risk group who are not opposed to taking the shots but are being ignored.

“A lot of us know the seriousness of the virus, we see how many old people a dead from [COVID-19],” he said.

According to Dr Yeiny Terry Pena, senior medical officer at Linstead Public Hospital, people like Wright make up a large percentage of the COVID-19 cases the hospital admits on a weekly basis.

“We find that a large number of elderly who are unvaccinated make up a large portion of the serious cases we have admitted here,” she said. “In fact, similar to what is happening across the island, we have a total of 99 per cent of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. So we are working with the Government to increase access to these vulnerable groups.”