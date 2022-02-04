Britain's Royal Mail probes stoned staff video

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Britain's Royal Mail said Thursday it has launched an investigation after a viral social media video showed postal workers worse for wear after eating cannabis brownies from an unclaimed package.

“Today almost all the posties in Clapham (south London) accidentally ate hash brownies and I had to pick them up one by one cause they were so high,” read a text on the now-deleted video.

The short film shows a postman having difficulty pushing his mail trolley with a colleague saying “you're just really high” after eating the brownies from a package labelled “Edibles by Pablo Chocobar”.

What appears to be the same postman is then shown sitting down inside the collection office where a colleague says: “He had two of them.”

But the seated man corrects her. “I had four,” he said.

Royal Mail said it “expects the highest standards of behaviour from our people at all times. We are taking this matter very seriously.”

“We have commenced an investigation which will determine whether any further action, including disciplinary action, might be taken,” a spokesperson told AFP in an e-mail.

The brownies were apparently taken from a package that had been uncollected for a month.

Royal Mail said it was “also reminding all staff at the delivery office of the correct procedures for dealing with items with no address for delivery or return”.