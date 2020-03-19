British Airways pilot reportedly flies to St Lucia while suffering from coronavirus

British Airways pilot reportedly flies to St Lucia while suffering from coronavirusThursday, March 19, 2020
|
A British Airways pilot unwittingly flew an aircraft to St Lucia while suffering from coronavirus.
According to a report in the Daily Mail Online, a source from the airline revealed that the captain was not showing any signs of the virus when the flight took off, but that he started displaying signs during the journey.
The crew members were alerted to the fact that something was wrong with their captain when he did not show up on the bus that would transport them to the terminal.
According to the report, another crew member of the cabin also failed to get on the bus. The other crew members were then told that their colleagues were unwell and undergoing tests as they were showing symptoms of COVID-19.
The captain is reportedly now in a health facility in St Lucia.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy