British Airways pilot reportedly flies to St Lucia while suffering from coronavirus

A British Airways pilot unwittingly flew an aircraft to St Lucia while suffering from coronavirus.

According to a report in the Daily Mail Online, a source from the airline revealed that the captain was not showing any signs of the virus when the flight took off, but that he started displaying signs during the journey.

The crew members were alerted to the fact that something was wrong with their captain when he did not show up on the bus that would transport them to the terminal.

According to the report, another crew member of the cabin also failed to get on the bus. The other crew members were then told that their colleagues were unwell and undergoing tests as they were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The captain is reportedly now in a health facility in St Lucia.