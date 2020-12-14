British Airways returns to Montego Bay

Jamaicaâ€™s tourism industry received a major boost after British Airways restarted its United Kingdom to Montego Bay route.

This is the first time in more than 12 years that British Airways has flown into Montego Bay although they had maintained the route into Kingston.

However, the first of what is to be two flights per week into Montego Bay arrived on Saturday with more than 300 passengers and crew members on board.

The flight was greeted by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett who expressed his joy at the event, indicating that it means more tourists and Jamaicans will be able to travel to the island.