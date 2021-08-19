British man gets six weeks in prison in Singapore for not wearing a mask

Benjamin Glynn, a British man has been sentenced to six weeks in prison in Singapore after he repeatedly refused to wear a face mask in public.

According to local media, Glynn was found guilty on four charges over his failure to wear a mask on a train in May and at a subsequent court appearance in July. He was also charged for causing a public nuisance and using threatening words towards public servants.

But when he appeared in court on Wednesday the 40-year-old demanded to have what he describes as “unlawful charges” dropped and have his passport returned.

However, the judge who handed down the sentence told Glynn that he was “completely misguided” in his belief that he was exempt from Singapore’s laws on wearing masks. Glynn reportedly represented himself in court.