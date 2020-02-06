British men deported after more than 20 years in Jamaica

Two

British brothers, Akim and Jason Bonnie will be deported to England after

appearing before Senior Parish Judge Vaughn Smith in the Kingston and St Andrew

Parish Court on Wednesday.

The brothers were picked up in zones of special operation in Denham Town recently when it was found out that they had overstayed their visit by more than 20 years.

The police said that Akim, who is now 26-years-old, arrived on the island in November 1995 and Jason, who is 24-years-old arrived in February 1997.

They were taken here by their mother and left in the care of their grandmother. The court was told that the mother went to live with her spouse.

Akim, who spoke for both, said that the grandmother was unable to get them back to England and at 15 years old, he sought assistance from the British High Commission in Jamaica but was told that they needed a parent to act on their behalf.

He said that as adults they were unable to pay the fare to return to England, as the lack of documentation prevented them from getting a job.

Judge Smith confirmed that the British High Commission will pay their fare to England then approved their deportation from Jamaica.