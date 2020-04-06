British PM Boris Johnson now in intensive care

British PM Boris Johnson now in intensive careMonday, April 06, 2020
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition has worsened, forcing his doctors to move him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the St Thomas Hospital.
The word from 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British prime minister, is that Johnson has been moved to the ICU as a precaution if he needs access to a ventilator.
In the interim, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who chaired Monday’s (April 6) coronavirus meeting in Johnson’s absence, has been asked to deputise for the prime minister.
The 55-year-old Johnson had been self-isolating in his Downing Street flat but on Sunday evening, still suffering a high temperature and a cough, he was driven to a nearby state-run hospital on the advice of his doctor.
