British PM reportedly breathing without a ventilator in intensive care

The prime minister is breathing without a ventilator and has not been diagnosed with pneumonia, Downing Street has said.

His spokesman said Boris Johnson was “stable” overnight and remains in “good spirits”. Johnson spent the night in intensive care after his symptoms of COVID-19 worsened and he suffered breathing difficulties.

The PM’s spokesman said Mr Johnson had been receiving “standard oxygen treatment” but had not required any other help with his breathing.

He was initially admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday evening, but his health deteriorated during the course of Monday.

The precautionary decision to move him to intensive care was taken on the advice of his medical team at around 7pm, with Downing Street revealing the news in a statement an hour later.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove told LBC earlier that the PM “has not been on a ventilator” but has received “oxygen support”.