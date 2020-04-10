British PM takes short walks as he recovers from coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been able to get out of bed and take “short walks” as part of his recovery from coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

Johnson tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was admitted to St Thomas Hospital in central London on Sunday as his symptoms persisted. He was admitted to the intensive care unit on Monday and remained there for three nights before being moved back onto a general ward on Thursday.

In a statement, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery.

“He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received. His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease.”