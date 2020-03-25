British teen dies after suicide attempt over coronavirus fears

A British teen fearful of being isolated with the coronavirus has died following a suicide attempt days earlier, according to a report.

Nineteen-year-old waitress Emily Owen from King’s Lynn—about 100 miles north of London—died in a hospital Sunday (March 22) after trying to take her own life due to fears of the “mental health impacts” of isolation amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the UK Sun reports.

Owen was found days earlier on Wednesday, March 18.

Prior to this, Owen reportedly warned relatives she was unable to deal with “her world closing in, plans being cancelled and being stuck inside” during the global pandemic.

Owen had been in critical condition since the suicide attempt and relatives later decided to remove her from life support.

“We are heartbroken that we won’t see her breeze through our doors like a tornado of energy again, or hear her distinctive laugh,” an online post reads. “She was a big part of our team and we will miss her enormously.”

Owen’s sister, Annabel, said her family was “absolutely devastated” by the loss.

Owen registered as an organ donor when she was just 12 and her body parts have been donated to four people, including three children. She had been diagnosed with “high-functioning autism” four years ago and struggled to fit in, Annabel said.