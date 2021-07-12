British tourist found dead in bathroom in Barbados

An 80-year-old British tourist was found dead in a bathroom in Christ Church in Barbados last weekend.

The woman, identified as Valarie Phyllis Money, was staying at South Gap Hotel, St Lawrence Gap, Barbados Today reports.

According to the outlet, the police were called to 6 Mix Bar, Worthing Main Road on Saturday (July 10) at approximately 6:25 pm. Her husband and daughter accompanied her to the bar.

She was last seen by her husband ten minutes before being found dead.

However, the police say there was no evidence of foul play and are treating the case as sudden death.