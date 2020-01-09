British Virgin Islands to install electronic visa system

The British Virgin Islands will be installing the Border Management and Electronic Visa System at ports of entry throughout the British Virgin Islands starting Monday, January 13.

The Minister of Labour and Immigration Vincent Wheatley, is declaring the initiative to be a historic one.

“It will change the way we think about the borders of the British Virgin Islands and how we protect them. I think this project is very important for the immigration department and for the territory as a whole,” he said.

The new system costs more than US $6 million. Once it’s in place, transactions at ports of entry are expected to be conducted swiftly. It will allow authorities to properly prepare for persons such as celebrities or criminals coming into the territory using real-time technology