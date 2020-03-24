Brits being airlifted out of T&T

The British High Commission in Trinidad and

Tobago is racing to repatriate its citizens, who may still be on the islands.

Brits are being told to return to the UK now, while international flights are still available. British Airways will continue to schedule flights from Piarco International Airport today and Thursday.

Checks made indicate that online re-booking is possible. British Airways representatives are also at the Piarco International Airport from 2:30 pm Tuesday (March 24) to support re-booking.

Virgin Atlantic airlines asked all its customers in Tobago to report to the ANR International Airport to rebook on the British Airways flights leaving Piarco on Tuesday (March 24) and Friday (March 27).

Passengers were told that Caribbean Airlines (CAL) was still flying the Tobago to Trinidad route, and they could use CAL to get to the Piarco International Airport for their flight home to the UK.

In a video message on Sunday (March 22), British High Commissioner Tim Stew told UK nationals in Trinidad and Tobago “we are in rather unprecedented times”.

He said that the T&T government had agreed to repatriation flights for British nationals wishing to leave, despite the ban on international flights that came until effect at midnight Sunday, with the understanding that the flight crew would not disembark.