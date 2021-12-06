Brown re-elected Adventist church president

DELEGATES at the Third (Second Quinquennial) Session of the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, held December 1- 2, 2021, re-elected Pastor Everett Brown as president.

Brown, who has been serving as head of the church since November 2010, will continue to do so until 2025 when the current term expires.

In response to his re-election Brown said, “I know from experience that leadership of God's Church is demanding and challenging, but in humility and with great respect for God's Church and the people that I have been asked by this delegation to serve, I accept the confidence and the trust that you have bestowed on me. I am conscious that by God's grace and the continued prayers and support of the membership of the Church, those persons who He will place in leadership to support me will, under God, assist me to accomplish that which He has called us to do.”

The historic hybrid session had its main site at the Northern Caribbean University Gymnatorium in Mandeville, with online sites in other parts of Mandeville, Manchester; Spanish Town, St Catherine; Mount Salem, St James; Kencot in Kingston; and Annotto Bay, St Mary over the two days.

Assisting Pastor Brown as officers will be:

Executive secretary – Pastor Meric Dale Walker

Treasurer – Pastor Adlai Blythe

Other elected personnel are:

Vice-president – Pastor Levi Johnson

Associate secretary – Elder Doreen Grant

Associate treasurers: Sister Sharon Barrett

Michael Thompson

Children and Adolescent Ministries – Dr Lorraine Vernal

Family Ministries – Pastor Roy Dennis

Ministerial secretary – Pastor Joseph Smith

Health Ministries – Pastor Dudley Hosin

Communications, Public Affairs and Religious Liberty – Elder Nigel Coke

Sabbath School and Personal Ministries – Pastor Adrian Cotterell

Stewardship and Trust Services – Pastor Roy Dennis

Women's Ministries – Dr Lorraine Vernal

Youth Ministries – Pastor Dane Fletcher

The election of directors for the departments of Education, Publishing and ADRA will be made by the Executive Committee of the Jamaica Union Conference at its next scheduled meeting, later this month.

The session, which is held every five years, was postponed in December 2020 due to the novel coronaviorus pandemic.

The next scheduled session for the election of administrators and directors is December 2025.