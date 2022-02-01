Brown's Town gets well-needed facelift

BROWN'S TOWN, St Ann — The ongoing $40-million facelift this town is receiving is expected to be complete by March, but its impact is expected to last a lot longer.

“I want Brown's Town to be a legacy in terms of Jamaica 60 [Independence celebrations]... This town has been left for decades without any form of improvement to the condition,” said Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie.

The most obvious sign of the initiative so far are the colourful bricks being laid on the town's sidewalks, which once were mere concrete.

“We are going to be doing as much as we can improving the road network around the square [in central Brown's Town] and also ensuring that garbage collection is on a consistent basis,” McKenzie promised, adding that a garbage disposal area is being created and a wall has been prepared for murals.

Brown's Town Market was partly renovated last year and more work is to be done there in terms of roofing and painting, the minister disclosed.

“I think overall we are going to be spending in excess of $40 million on the general upgrading of Brown's Town. It might be more but for now that is where we are. I can say to the country that the value is there and we are doing the work, and it is being done on schedule and it is coming in within the budget that was approved,” McKenzie said while wrapping up a tour of the project last week Friday.

During the tour, the minister stopped at the Brown's Town taxi park, located in a covered structure that once housed a market. Not pleased with the “bad condition” that he said caught his eyes, he promised to have the park added to the general improvement project.

“I have instructed the technical team in the ministry to do an assessment [of the taxi park] and we will include that [in the overall project underway to give Brown's Town a facelift],” McKenzie told journalists, while indicating that repairs to the taxi park will not be included in the $40 million already allocated. “I will ensure that, in the new financial year, we find that funding for the transportation centre,” he said.

McKenzie further stated that Brown's Town, along with other parts of the St Ann North Western constituency, will reap additional benefits as the Government continues to zero in on rural development. “We are going to be looking at indigent housing solutions for this constituency; we are going to look at improving Internet access and all the various services, and look at where there is a shortage of water and rural electrification. So Brown's Town and other communities will benefit significantly from this thrust of the Andrew Holness Administration for rural development,” he said.

The focus on the largest commercial hub in St Ann North Western is being welcomed by councillor for Brown's Town Division Kim Brown Lawrence and Member of Parliament for the constituency Krystal Lee.

Lee declared: “I am very happy that Minister McKenzie and the Government made a commitment to us last year that they would be doing rehabilitation of the market and beautification of the town of Brown's Town — of course, knowing its historic value. It's a commitment made and kept. I am very happy.”

Lee also noted other projects that she said will be done in short order in her constituency. They include development of Addison Park Sports Complex and rehabilitation of the multi-purpose court there, as well as the opening of a new health centre in Brown's Town.

The authorities are also mulling ways to reduce congestion in Brown's Town, the first-term parliamentarian told the press. She mentioned the proposed improvement of two bypass roads — Liberty Valley to York Castle and Cemetery Road to Standfast. “[We are looking at how] we can make them more drivable and use them as bypass outside the town to relieve the congestion,” Lee explained.

She toured the two proposed bypass roads on Friday along with Minister McKenzie, Councillor Brown-Lawrence, and chairman of the St Ann Municipal Corporation Sydney Stewart. The team also visited the road that runs from Retirement to Keith district as well as the access road at Trysee.

“We have been waiting five years; we are elated. Brown's Town was a forgotten town and we are now in the spotlight,” Brown-Lawrence said in relation to the improvement of her main town.

Most residents who spoke with the Jamaica Observer joined in expressing appreciation for the facelift, which they think was long overdue.

“Is a excellent job the Government a do,” Alpheus Brady said.

“The project is good so far and it enhance the town,” Joel Hinds said.

Although residents support the general improvement of Brown's Town, a few of them think sections of the sidewalks are too high and so people may not feel inclined to use them. Some also requested that the drainage work be extended to include a section of Main Street directly below Brown's Town Market as some businesses there reportedly become flooded whenever there is heavy rain.