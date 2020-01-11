Bruce Golding hospitalised after feeling sick

Bruce Golding, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, has been hospitalised at the Tony Thwaites Wing of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

Golding is awaiting the results of various tests conducted on him by the medical team to know the cause of his illness.

It is understood that Golding, who led the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) between 2005 and 2011, complained of feeling nauseous while travelling to St Elizabeth to attend an event on Friday. He was subsequently taken to the UHWI.

Golding took control of the JLP after the resignation of leader Edward Seaga in 2005. Under his leadership, the JLP won the General Election in 2007. However, he resigned as Prime Minister and also stepped down as leader of the JLP in 2011.