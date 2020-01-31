Bruno could debut for ManU on Saturday

Bruno Fernandes could be making his Manchester United debut on Saturday (Feb 1) when the team is set to face the Wolves.

Fernandes officially joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team on Thursday (Jan 30) after leaving Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese international penned a five-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester United with the option of adding an additional year.

The Red Devils are to pay £47m for the midfielder with possible add-ons, increasing the overall cost to £67.7m. The 25-year-old has scored 63 goals in 137 games during his run at Sporting Lisbon.

Solskjaer said the player is ready to play in Saturday’s game. “He’s fit enough to play and he will definitely be involved in the squad,” the United boss said. Fernandes will wear the No 18 shirt for United. The number was worn by former club captain Ashley Young who made the move to Serie A side Inter Milan earlier this month.