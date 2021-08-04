Brutal heatwave scorches southern Europe

Southern Europe continues to feel the effect of a scorching heatwave. On Tuesday, temperatures in Greece reached 47.1 degrees Celsius, (117 degrees Fahrenheit), making it one of the worst heatwaves the country has experienced in decades.

Citizens have been placed on high alert as the country tries to battle blazes across the country. According to the Greek Fire service, it has been called to put out 78 fires across the country in the last 24 hours.

Residents of the Greek capital, Athens, have been warned to stay indoors with their windows closed because of poor air quality after a wildfire raged Tuesday in the suburbs north of the capital.

Additionally, CNN reports that heat warnings have also been issued for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Italy, Romania, Serbia and Turkey with the fires in Turkey becoming deadly. At least eight people had died as a result of the fires in Mugla and Antalya provinces as of Tuesday, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

According to experts, these are a sign of the impacts of climate change. Droughts are becoming more frequent and more severe in southern Europe, and environmental authorities have warned that the region is at the greatest risk from the impacts of climate change on the continent.