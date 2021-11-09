Bryan Cummings' long goodbye

Nicholas Cummings (right) watches as his brother Adam places the urn with the remains of their father, the late Jamaica Observer Photo Editor Bryan Cummings, into the colombarium at Sts Peter and Paul Church in St Andrew yesterday on the 58th anniversary of his birth.

Bryan Cummings, who served the Observer for 26 years, passed on March 6, 2020 after a long illness.

The rite of inurnment was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions. More photos in tomorrow's Observer.

(Photo: Joseph Wellington)