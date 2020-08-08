Bubonic plague kills again in China

China has recorded a second death from the bubonic plague in the country’s Inner Mongolia region on Friday.

The victim died from multiple organ failure, according to the Bayannaoer city health commission.

The victim’s community has been sealed off and seven close contacts placed under medical observation, the commission said. So far, all have tested negative for the plague and displayed no symptoms.

Medical authorities confirmed a different form of the disease as the cause of death of another person four days earlier.

China last major outbreak of the plague was in 2009 when several people died in the Qinghai province. While the disease has largely been eradicated, occasional case are reported.