Buccaneer Club donates $1-million to Laws Street

A beaming Donald Chung could not contain

his delight as he collected a whopping $1 million cheque on behalf of the Laws

Street Trade Training Centre which was the recipient from the 24th Alliance

Buccaneer Memorial Golf Tournament.

The two-day tournament, played on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday November 17, had its awards ceremony on November 30 at the Caymanas Golf Club in St. Catherine.

“First of all, I would like to thank Alliance Group for the fine donation again which has been helping Sister [Benedict] for the last 20 years. It means a lot because Sister feeds every week regardless of the Christmas season approximately 400 families at Laws Street. This will give a little extra to the people at Christmas. They look forward to it every year and it’s a blessing from Alliance,” Chung pointed out.

Peter Chin, President of title sponsors Alliance Investment Management, was very pleased with the event.

“We are very happy with how the event went. We had record number of entries and we were able to achieve the goal of raising a million dollars for the Laws Street Trade Training Centre. So all in all, it went very well,” said Chin who is also as chairman of the Buccaneers and President of the Jamaica Golf Association.

William Knibbs won the event by four strokes. He led the men & men senior (0-6 handicap) category on day one after being only one of two golfers to score 71 or one under par. He posted even-par 72 on day-two for a combined total of 143 or one under par for the two days. His total included two birdies, one eagle, two bogeys and one double bogey.

National amateur golf champion Sean Morris recovered from sixth position on the first day to grab second place overall after scoring 77 and 70 respectively on days one and two. His tournament total was 147. He was one of three golfers who shot two-under-par 70 on the second day.

The winner of the professional section was Wesley Brown, who also came home to compete in the tournament. He shot 73 and 70 for the win

Perennial female winner Jodi Munn-Barrow played consistently to score 76 on both days (152) to take the ladies category.