Buff Bay honours Pastor Leroy Gilmore with music, glowing tributes

THE Buff Bay Circuit of Independent Baptist Churches recently paused to celebrate their associate pastor, Rev Leroy George Gilmore, for his two decades of service to God and man, and as a husband of 46 years and a father of two, at a moving appreciation service in the bustling Portland town.

On a nippy Thursday afternoon Buff Bay Independent Baptist Church, led by its senior pastor Rev Vernon Allen, came alive with a vibrant service that visibly touched Pastor Gilmore who fought hard to hold back the tears and choked up when he replied to the many glowing tributes.

Dr Aaron “Dear Pastor” Dumas, pastor of First Baptist Church at 28 Sandringham Avenue in Kingston, described Gilmore as “a dedicated, devoted, cooperative, faithful individual, and a man who shares the gospel”.

Pastor Allen spoke of his deep appreciation for Pastor Gilmore for giving of himself so generously for 20 years, “serving the church flocks and the townfolk with such dignity and faithfulness, hardly ever thinking of himself or his own needs first”.

Jonathan Anzardo, a pastor from New Jersey, in a recorded tribute recalled the momentous occasions on which he worked alongside Pastor Gilmore, calling him “a great shepherd who preached the gospel in and out of season”.

Guest speaker, Pastor Kevin Edwards testified that Pastor Gilmore is “a diligent, dedicated and disciplined man whose faith had directed him to act in love and to labour in compassion”, and he encouraged him to continue “to run the Christian race and fight the good fight with patience”.

Tributes were also paid by a representative of Gideon Gospel Chapel where Pastor Gilmore spent his formative spiritual years; and Cindy Allen, wife of the senior pastor, read the citation which was presented by Monica McFarlane.

Brother Peter Jackson welcomed the several pastors and their families, the church members and friends to the service which was rich with musical renditions by the senior and youth choirs and Claudia Gilmore, niece of the honoree.

Saxophonist Darnielle Nicholson melted hearts with a well-received rendition of Gilmore's favourite His eyes are on the Sparrow. Lenneth Richards read the tribute to his supportive wife Jennifer Gilmore. Other presentations came from Deacon Damion Thomas, Deacon George Shaw and Cynthia Tucker.

Responding, Pastor Gilmore thanked the churches and all those present for honouring him and his family in such a meaningful way and for making the occasion such a memorable one. Gloria Carby from Moore Park Baptist Church moved the vote of thanks.