Bull Bay Police Station to be replaced with modern facility

THE historic Bull Bay Police Station will soon be replaced with a modern, fit-for-purpose facility.

The station, initially built in the 1800s, was constructed with packed stones and boasts a cut stone finish that tells a historical tale.

Announcement of the planned replacement of the building was made during a tour of the station by Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, and Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson last Saturday,.

No details were released but it was revealed that the building is to be demolished to facilitate the construction of the new corridor that leads from Kingston to St Thomas.

Speaking after a tour of the proposed site, Minister Chang said, “The facility is about community members as well as the police having better operational layout within the station; so it's about looking at what we have and looking at the future.”

While the final design details are still being drafted, it was revealed today that construction of the new police station will begin soon with the help of the National Works Agency. The replacement for the 125-year-old station will be constructed close to the present location.