Bull Bay quarantine to be lifted at midnight

Bull Bay quarantine to be lifted at midnightFriday, March 27, 2020
|
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the end of the quarantining of the Bull Bay community in St Andrew.
The prime minister, speaking at a press briefing, said that he’s made a decision to not seek the extension of the measure.
The quarantine will come to an end at midnight.
Holness said that eight persons from the community are under quarantine and that medical officials are awaiting the results of their test for the coronavirus.
He said that although the quarantine will be lifted, Bull Bay residents should still practice social distancing and proper personal hygiene.
The community was placed under quarantine earlier this month after it was discovered that Jamaica’s COVID-19 patient is from that area.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy