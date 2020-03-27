Bull Bay quarantine to be lifted at midnight

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the end of the quarantining of the Bull Bay community in St Andrew.

The prime minister, speaking at a press briefing, said that he’s made a decision to not seek the extension of the measure.

The quarantine will come to an end at midnight.

Holness said that eight persons from the community are under quarantine and that medical officials are awaiting the results of their test for the coronavirus.

He said that although the quarantine will be lifted, Bull Bay residents should still practice social distancing and proper personal hygiene.

The community was placed under quarantine earlier this month after it was discovered that Jamaica’s COVID-19 patient is from that area.