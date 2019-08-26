Bunting promises changes to PNP structure

Peter Bunting will change the structure of the People’s National Party’s leadership and Shadow Cabinet if he is elected as president on September 7.

Speaking at a town hall meeting at Phoenix Theatre in St Andrew last Thursday, Bunting said that his challenge to current leader Dr Peter Phillips stems from individuals within the party being unhappy with how the party was operating.

Bunting said: “Those who are supporting me, is because they are not satisfied with the status quo, then I will betray them if coming into office, we don’t change.”

According to Bunting, however, it will be measured change, as he will accommodate some of those who are currently in leadership positions within the party, as well as others who are supporting Phillips in the presidential race.