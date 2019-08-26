Bunting promises changes to PNP structure

Bunting promises changes to PNP structureMonday, August 26, 2019
|
Peter Bunting will change the structure of the People’s National Party’s leadership and Shadow Cabinet if he is elected as president on September 7.
Speaking at a town hall meeting at Phoenix Theatre in St Andrew last Thursday, Bunting said that his challenge to current leader Dr Peter Phillips stems from individuals within the party being unhappy with how the party was operating.
Bunting said: “Those who are supporting me, is because they are not satisfied with the status quo, then I will betray them if coming into office, we don’t change.”
According to Bunting, however, it will be measured change, as he will accommodate some of those who are currently in leadership positions within the party, as well as others who are supporting Phillips in the presidential race.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy