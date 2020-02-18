Bunting said he couldn’t have denied soldiers immunity certificate in Keith Clarke murder matter

Central Manchester Member of Parliament Peter Bunting has commented on the judgment of the Constitutional Court on the issue of the good faith certificates issued by him to soldiers charged with killing accountant the Keith Clarke ten years ago.

Bunting was Minister of National Security when he issued the immunity from prosecution to the soldiers in 2016.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, Feb 18 declared the immunity certificates null and void.

Bunting said he signed the certificates on legal advice received, and therefore could not have responsibly taken an administrative decision to deny the soldiers access to the certificates.

The court ruled that by issuing the Good Faith Certificates, the minister made no determination in relation to the “culpability of the defendants”, and that the function performed by the minister could be described as being administrative in nature and was not a judicial process.

Lance corporals Greg Tinglin and Odel Buckley, and Private Arnold Henry are to face trial for the May 2010 killing of Clarke at his upper St Andrew home during the search for then Tivoli Gardens don Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke, who was wanted by the United States to face drug- and gun-running charges.