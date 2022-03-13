Bunting should resign too, analysts suggest

MONTEGO BAY, St James — As news broke that Member of Parliament for St Mary Western Robert Montague had resigned from the Cabinet following a damning Integrity Commission report, calls are being made also for Opposition Senator Peter Bunting to “do the right thing”.

The calls come days after the Integrity Commission report on the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) citing Montague for knowingly granting firearm permits to six people with criminal traces while he was national security minister. The former minister oversaw the FLA from 2016 to 2018.

Bunting, who was Montague's predecessor, was also cited for two alleged breaches in the report.

One call for Bunting to step aside came from political commentator Lloyd B Smith, who is also a former Member of Parliament for St James Central and one-time deputy speaker of the House of Representatives during a People's National Party (PNP) Administration.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer on Saturday, Smith pointed out that Bunting, who previously served as minister of national security, should step aside from the Senate.

“I noticed that he has been threatening legal action and I don't know the basis of that as I am yet to be fully advised. What I would say to him in the meantime, is he should at least remove himself from the Senate until he can clear his name,” Smith said.

“He, too, should do the right thing and set an example. I think it all boils down to accountability and respect for the rule of law and integrity to those who wish to lead us politically and otherwise,” the former politician added.

As for Montague, Smith told the Sunday Observer that he did the “honourable thing” by resigning amid these shocking allegations.

“I think Montague's decision to demit office is the right thing to do because for some time now he has been plagued with a number of so-called scandals and this latest FLA issue really has been unfortunate,” he said.

Smith continued, “He is one of the most outstanding politicians in the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), having been chairman and running successful elections in St Mary. It is such a pity that his career has taken this tragic turn, but he has done the right thing by stepping down and I wish him well.”

Popular public affairs commentator Kevin O'Brien Chang also shared his concerns about the Integrity Commission report.

Calling for the leader of the Opposition Mark Golding to put his foot down, Chang told the Sunday Observer that the allegations made by the Integrity Commission against Bunting should be respected.

“I expect the same thing from the Opposition leader — whatever positions you have given Bunting take them away,” said Chang.

“Remember this is not just regular people speculating, this is the Integrity Commission where we have a body of men and women with exceptional characters to give us the truth. If we cannot believe in the Integrity Commission, then what can we believe in?” he questioned.

“Why wouldn't they both resign? It is the logical expectation. They should both acknowledge the authority of the Integrity Commission,” maintained Chang.

He noted that these allegations of handing over legal firearms to people of questionable character must be taken seriously as crime continues to plague the country.

“We cannot control the illegal guns, though we are trying, but we can control the legal guns. I believe that if we don't do everything we can to control them, we are basically saying we don't care about the people who are being murdered then,” he stated.

“We have seen cases in the past with murders being traced back to legal guns. So, if I am a security minister, I'm going to make sure that nobody with a [criminal] past gets a gun,” Chang told the Sunday Observer.

The political commentator shared that he has noticed a “paradigm shift” being experienced by the Andrew Holness-led JLP. With the JLP being plagued with scandals since 2016, he commended Prime Minister Holness for ensuring that these political representatives who have brought shame on the party resign from their roles.

“We have had five events since 2016 — Andrew Wheathley and PetroJam, Ruel Reid as education minister, George Wright and the stool business, Floyd Green allegedly out during lockdown and now Robert Montague. This is not even the first time Montague's name has been involved in scandals,” said Chang.

“Montague has had many lives, so like many people, I don't believe he should have gone back to the Cabinet that last time. But eventually he crossed the line, so I think we are seeing a new paradigm shift,” he added.

Former mayor of Montego Bay Shalman Scott has not only called for the resignation of both political representatives but wants a thorough investigation into the matter.

“We have been having too many cases of allegations and proof of corruption coming out of political representatives from both sides of the political divide,” Scott told the Sunday Observer.

“Since 1990, we have had some 30 major cases of corruption in Government. Of those 30 major cases, only one has concluded where the politician who was responsible was severely punished. That was the then minister of labour and public service, JAG Smith who was sent to prison in 1990 for the embezzlement of the farm workers' money,” Scott pointed out.

Scott claimed that allegations of corruption in Government had caused a high level of distrust among the citizens of Jamaica.

This, he told the Sunday Observer, should be the very reason why all political representatives who are found guilty of corruption should be penalised.

“The last two general elections spoke very loudly to the level of disaffection and dissatisfaction with the political process in the country. The turnout fell between the two elections by 11 per cent,” said Scott.

“These situations worsen the mistrust among the citizens of the country and there will be consequences as world history has taught us because after a certain level of disaffection, then comes revolution,” he added.

The former mayor appealed, “They should be punished. This is later than we think, and we are a short way from social upheaval. One of the greatest contributing factor of this social upheaval will be an accumulation of mistrust in successive governments.”